/Delhi parking dispute turns deadly, Huma Qureshi’s cousin Asif Qureshi killed, 2 held

A parking dispute in Delhi turned fatal on Thursday night when Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi’s cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered around 10 pm in the Nizamuddin area. The incident began when Asif reportedly asked his neighbour to move his two-wheeler away from the main entrance of his home. This sparked a verbal confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

Asif Qureshi was attacked with a sharp weapon

According to NDTV, the attackers allegedly used sharp weapons to assault Asif during the argument. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. He was 42. Reports state that the neighbour initially left after the quarrel, threatening to return, and later came back with his brother to allegedly carry out the fatal attack. The two suspects have been arrested.

Shaheen Asif Qureshi recalls husband’s final moments

Asif Qureshi, who ran a chicken business in the national capital, is survived by his two wives. One of them, Shaheen Asif Qureshi, recounted the events of the night, saying, "At around 9:30-10 pm, a neighbour parked a scooter right outside our house. My husband, Asif, requested him to move the vehicle away. The man abused Asif and threatened to come back."

Shaheen explained that only minutes after the argument, the man returned with his brother and attacked Asif with a sharp weapon. She called her brother-in-law for assistance, but by the time he arrived, Asif had lost a significant amount of blood and died. She also alleged that the accused had previously attempted to kill Asif.

Huma Qureshi’s father, Saleem Qureshi, on the incident

Sharing his account of the incident, Huma Qureshi’s father and Asif’s uncle, Saleem Qureshi, said, “Two men parked a scooter in front of the house. Asif asked them to move it aside and not block the entrance. This led to a verbal altercation that turned physical. There were two; together, they killed my nephew.”

The Delhi Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.