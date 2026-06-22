/Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna's film earns THIS much on First Sunday

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's Cocktail 2 continues to run successfully at the box office. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama released on June 19, and managed to pull audiences to the theatres despite mixed reviews from the critics.

Cocktail 2 box office collection Day 3

As per Sacnilk, the film collected around Rs 17.75 crore nett in India on Day 3, making the total domestic collection Rs 47.50 crore nett. With these numbers, Cocktail 2's India gross collection currently stands at Rs 57 crore.

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The film opened in the theatres with Rs 13.50 crore nett on Friday, and saw a jump to Rs 16.25 crore nett on Saturday. With Sunday's collection, the sequel ended the weekend on a positive note.

Coming to overseas numbers, the international audience contributed to Rs 19.25 crore gross by the end of the weekend. Combined with domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 76.25 crore.

Kriti Sanon on the film

Ahead of the film's release, Kriti had spoken warmly about her co-star Rashmika, saying, "She’s just a very genuine person, kind, lovely and warm. No insecurity. Just goodness, and I think I’m a vibe person. If I feel the aura and I feel positivity, I get drawn to it. I’ve just had so much fun with her, and she’s just amazing. I love her.."

The actress had also spoken about the film to ANI. "There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie," she said.

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