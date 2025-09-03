/Bigg Boss 19 contestants’ fees revealed: THIS actor is highest paid with Rs 2.5 lakh per day, report

Bigg Boss 19 is back with Salman Khan as a host and a batch of new contestants. Premiered on Aug 24, the show is getting a lot of attention with new contestants, who are settling in the house and adjusting to everyday challenges. The show is set to complete 10 days, and if we look at this year’s contestant list, the most talked about and known ones are Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik.

To take part in the show, all the celebrities have been paid a huge amount. But did you know who is the highest paid among all? It is said to be Gaurav Khanna, reportedly.

Who is the highest-paid Bigg Boss season 19 contestant?

Khanna is one of the known faces of the TV industry with a successful career spanning over a decade. However, as per a recent report by the Indian Express, the actor is rumoured to be paid Rs 17.5 lakhs a week to stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The sources also reveal that Gaurav has been paid Rs 2.5 lakh per day. Reportedly, he has also been promised a show with either Star or Colors TV channel after Bigg Boss.

With the huge amount that he is earning during his time at the lavish Bigg Boss house, the actor has reportedly become the sixth on the list of the 10 highest-paid contestants in the history of the reality show.

Apart from Gaurav, the second-highest-paid contestant in the show is Amaal Mallik, who is rumoured to be paid Rs 8.75 lakhs per week.

Social media influencer Awez Darbar and TV star Ashnoor Kaur are reportedly being paid Rs 6 lakhs a week.