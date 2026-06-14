/Bharat Bhhagya Vidhhaata: Inside the five-hour Cama Hospital siege during 26/11; how a Nurse saved 20 pregnant women

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Vidhhaata has been inspired by the largely overlooked chapter of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. While locations such as the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, CST railway station, Nariman House became the main symbols of the tragedy, another story of bravery came from Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital.

The night of the Mumbai attack

As per reports, on November 23, 2008, 10 terrorists departed Karachi by sea for India, and by the evening of November 26, they landed near Mumbai's shores. Within hours, they attacked different locations across the city, including CST railway station, Leopold Cafe, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Nariman House and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. Two of the terrorists, who carried out the massacre at the hospital, were Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail Khan.

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When terror reached Cama Hospital- a timeline

It was around 9.30 pm when hospital staff reportedly received warnings that the gunmen responsible for the CST attack were heading towards their location. Within no time, gunfire erupted inside the premises, and two security guards, along with a hospital employee, were killed.

Around 10:00 PM, hospital staff locked the doors and switched off the lights. There were reportedly more than 150 patients inside the building and around 15 nurses on duty, including Anjali Kulthe, who was working a night shift in the maternity ward.

Between 10:30 and 11:30, the terrorists reportedly moved through different sections of the hospital and eventually reached higher floors, from where they continued firing and throwing grenades.

Ajmal Kasab Photograph: (X)

Around midnight, senior Mumbai police officers, including ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner Ashok Kamte and encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar, responded to the crisis. Outside the hospital, the officers were ambushed and killed in an exchange of fire.

Nearly five hours later, in the early morning of November 27, the terrorists fled the hospital by hijacking a police vehicle, and eventually Abu Ismail Khan was killed and Ajmal Kasab was captured alive.

The real hero of Bharat Bhhagya Vidhhaata

Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film showcases the experiences of the staff at Cama Hospital on the terrifying night of November 26, 2008. In the film, Ranaut portrays a nurse, reportedly inspired by Anjali Kulthe, who risked her life along with other medical professionals to safeguard hundreds of people from the terrorists.

During the attack at the hospital, Kulthe chose to protect the 20 pregnant women under her care instead of hiding herself. At the time, she had secured the maternity ward and moved the women into a small pantry area. The lights were switched off, mobile phones were silenced and everyone remained hidden in darkness while the sounds of gunfire and grenades continued outside.

Speaking about that night years later, Kulthe explained that protecting patients became instinctive. She also recalled reassuring frightened patients despite the uncertainty surrounding them.

Nurse Anjali Kulthe Photograph: (X)

But this is not it. While the hospital was under attack, one of the pregnant women, reportedly a high-risk patient suffering from hypertension, went into labour. As reaching the labour room was not possible, Kulthe escorted her through the building using the staircase and helped her to deliver the baby successfully.

Weeks after the attack, Kulthe also participated in identifying Ajmal Kasab, despite concerns from her family. Later, she recalled the moment, saying, "He laughed and said, 'Madam, you identified me just right. I am indeed Ajmal Kasab."

In another interview, she had reportedly opened up about the experience, saying, “Not a single one of us who worked at the hospital — doctors, nurses or other staff — will ever forget that night.”

About the film