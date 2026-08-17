/Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 box office collection: Which film leads on day 3?

Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 released in cinemas on August 14. But, Awarapan 2 maintained its strong momentum on Sunday, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 saw a sharp drop after its Independence Day boost. The gap between the two films widened considerably over the three-day clash, with Awarapan 2 garnering strong numbers.

Day 3 box office report of Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947

On day 3, Awarapan 2's net collection of India is Rs 26 crore across 9403 shows, bringing the total gross collection of India to Rs 98.10 crore, as per the Sacnilk report. The total net collection of India is Rs 81.75 crore. While, overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on day 3 taking its total overseas gross to Rs 12 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection is Rs 110.10 crore.

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While Batwara 1947's net collection on day 3 was Rs 7.25 crore across 7239 shows, bringing total India gross collections to Rs 31.61 crore and total net collection to Rs 26.50 crore, in the same report. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 5.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 37.11 crore.

The Sunday figures of Batwara 1947 remained close to the film's Saturday performance, allowing Awarapan 2 to maintain the momentum it established from its opening day.

All about Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 (originally titled Lahore 1947) is a Hindi period drama film released on August 14, 2026. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, it adapts Asghar Wajahat’s iconic play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai to examine the human cost of the 1947 Partition.

The story follows a displaced Muslim family migrating from Lucknow to Lahore during the 1947 Partition. They are allotted a grand haveli previously vacated by a Hindu family. Complications arise when they find an elderly Hindu woman ("Mai") stubbornly refusing to leave the home. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Sinhg and Shabana Azmi among others.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to 2007 film Awarapan. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, it stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Shaad Randhawa, Shriya Saran (special appearance), Suvinder Vicky and Barun Chanda, among others.