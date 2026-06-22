/AR Rahman shares Asha Bhosle tribute song teaser; track features one of her final recordings | Watch

On the occasion of World Music Day 2026, AR Rahman unveiled the teaser of a special tribute song dedicated to the late Asha Bhosle. The upcoming track features one of Bhosle’s final recorded performances before her death in April this year at the age of 92.

AR Rahman pays tribute to Asha Bhosle

The project also has the voice of Rahman along with musicians from London’s Trinity Laban Music College. He took to social media to share the teaser and wrote, "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders."

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The teaser offers glimpses of the recording sessions, featuring Rahman, Bhosle and a diverse group of musicians working together on the project.

"This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy," he further added.

Tribute song to release soon

He also revealed that the teaser is only the beginning, with the complete song scheduled for release soon. "This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created."

Asha Bhosle legacy

Rahman and Bhosle have worked together in several hit songs such as Rangeela Re, Kahin Aag Lage, and Radha Kaise Na Jale. The legendary singer passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contribution to the music industry, and has had a career for over seven decades.