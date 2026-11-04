/Aneet Padda shares unseen pictures from 24th birthday bash, poses with Alia Bhatt and Ahaan Panday

Bollywood actress Aneet Padda turned 24 on October 13 and threw a fairy-tale-themed party, attended by her close ones, including Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt. Nearly a month later, the Saiyaara actress shared a new series of pictures from the bash on Wednesday. Her photos with Alia and Ahaan drew particular attention, with Aneet also jotting a heartfelt note on social media.

Aneet Padda shares pictures from her 24th birthday bash

Aneet took to Instagram on November 4 to share a carousel of pictures from her fairytale-themed bash and gave fans a glimpse of the celebrations,

One photo showed Aneet sharing a warm hug with Ahaan, who wore a shimmering black shirt, paired with Black pants. Aneet wore an embellished ensemble featuring a golden sequined top and a cream-coloured skirt.

Among many pictures, one picture also showcased Aneet sharing a sweet moment with Alia, who hugged the birthday girl. The Gangubai actress looked stunning in a sparkling green sequined top paired with black trousers.

Pictures from the birthday party had already surfaced on social media. Aneet’s Saiyaara co-star Alam Khan had shared them earlier, but they were later deleted. However, fans were quick enough to save and circulate the pictures.

One photo showed Aneet and Deanne posing for a selfie and making funny faces. The party decorations featured pink and green balloons, along with a fairy-tale-themed cake.

Ahaan Panday’s birthday wish for Aneet Padda

On Aneet's birthday, Ahaan shared a series of pictures showcasing the actress' candid moments and penned a sweet birthday wish for his co-star.

“You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy, happy, happy birthday,” Ahaan wrote in the birthday post.

Aneet responded, “You’re the best man in the whole wide world. Thank you, my Ahaana.”

For the unversed, Ahaan and Aneet shared the screen in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, which was released in July 2025. Since then, the two have shared a close bond. Aneet also attended the baby shower of Ahaan’s sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she took part in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.