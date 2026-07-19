/Saiyaara: YRF responds after Tanishk Bagchi claims he is still awaiting Rs 8 lakh in royalties

The Saiyaara team is currently celebrating its one-year anniversary, and amid all the heartfelt memories, a post shared by composer Tanishk Bagchi has grabbed the attention of netizens. In his now-deleted Instagram note, the musician alleged that he is still awaiting Rs 8 lakh in royalty payments for the film's title song.

Soon, the post began circulating online, prompting an official response from Yash Raj Films (YRF), which claimed that all dues have been settled.

What did Bagchi say?

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In an Instagram post, he stated that Saiyaara was his first collaboration with YRF Entertainment and YRF Music. "This was my first film with @yrfentertainment @yrfmusic… I agreed to everything because I believed in the music. I gave this song everything I had.

From the production to the composition, working with the lyricist and singers, recording, vocal tuning, sound, arrangements, every single detail mattered to me. I treated it like it was my own. Whatever YRF had paid me, all of that nominal amount was used to do the live and mixes... what was left was zero. Yes, that's what I earned from a song so big."

The composer further alleged that "What hurts the most is that, as per the royalty statement, I'm still yet to receive just Rs 8 lakhs in royalties for a song that has gone on to do millions of streams and views across platforms. Honestly, for the amount of work, time and passion I put into this song, Rs 8 lakhs feels like peanuts. I genuinely believed a song that reached this scale would have earned much more."

Also Read: Ahaan Panday reacts to viral video of fan watching Saiyaara with IV drip in theatre

YRF reacts

Soon after Bagchi's claims, YRF released a statement explaining that royalties are being distributed in accordance with the agreement signed by all parties. "Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time," a YRF spokesperson said.

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