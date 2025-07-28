Over the weekend, a video was widely circulated online that showed a bus full of IPS officers entering Aamir Khan’s residential compound in Mumbai. The video had sparked widespread speculations. Some felt it was for a film prep while others speculated if Khan was in trouble for his luxury cars. However, the actual reason has now been revealed, and it is far more endearing than the ones speculated. A spokesperson of Aamir clarified on Monday about the visit.

“The IPS trainees of the current batch had requested a meeting with him, and Aamir Khan hosted them at his residence."

This isn’t the first time that the actor has interacted with civil service aspirants. He has been meeting batches over the years, interacting with them and taking them through his cinematic journey, and discussing themes like patriotism, public service, etc. Aamir had famously played an IPS officer in the 1999 film Sarfarosh, which is considered one of his best performances to date, and many draw inspiration from the film and the character.

Aamir Khan’s projects

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s recent release Sitaare Zameen Par collected an impressive Rs 165 crore( Rs 1.6 billion) nett at the Indian box office in its first month. Directed by RS Prasanna and co-starring Genelia D’Souza, the film has earned praise for its sensitive portrayal of inclusivity and neurodivergence. It is a spiritual sequel of Aamir Khan’s directorial film Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir is heading to Australia as the Chief Guest for the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which will be held from August 14 to 24. The festival will host a retrospective honouring Khan’s monumental contributions to Indian cinema, culminating in a special spotlight on Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir will also star in Coolie, alongside superstar Rajinikanth, and also in a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Additionally, he’s confirmed to headline Rajkumar Hirani’s much-anticipated biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke — the father of Indian cinema.