Two Rolls-Royce cars once registered to Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have been fined for unpaid road taxes in Bengaluru. The fines are hefty, over ₹18 lakh for Bachchan’s old car and close to ₹20 lakh for Khan’s. Both cars are now owned and regularly driven by Yusuf Sharif, a businessman and politician from the city. Sharif bought the cars from the actors a few years ago but never changed the registration to his own name. The Rolls-Royce Phantom, bought from Bachchan, and the Rolls-Royce Ghost, originally owned by Khan, are registered in Maharashtra.

Fines issued in stars’ names due to unchanged registration

According to a report by NDTV, because the official paperwork still lists the Bollywood stars as owners, the fines were issued in their names after Sharif continued using the luxury vehicles without settling the required taxes. As per the Regional Transport Office (RTO), the Rolls-Royce Phantom has been in Bengaluru since 2021, and the other one since 2023.

While the Phantom was fined ₹18.53 lakh, the Ghost was fined ₹19.73 lakh over long-term usage in Karnataka without payment of local road tax. Officials revealed that the Rolls-Royce Phantom was first flagged over non-payment of taxes in 2021, but since at the time it had not completed a year in Bengaluru, it was let off without penalty. But now, both cars have been confirmed to have been operating in the city well beyond the one-year limit set by transport rules, triggering these hefty fines.

Who is Yusuf Sharif, the man behind the wheel?

Sharif, who contested from Bangalore Urban local authorities' constituency in the 2021 Karnataka Legislative Council polls, is also known as KGF Sharif. He is a native of Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), a mining town in Karnataka that gained popularity after the blockbuster Kannada movie series KGF.