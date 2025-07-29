/Aamir Khan skips OTT, releases Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube instead

Aamir Khan had announced earlier that his film Sitaare Zameen Par will not get an OTT release. The film, which was a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par, featured 10 neurodivergent actors along with Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, and was received well by the audience and critics alike. On Tuesday, Khan, who also served as the producer of the film, announced that Sitaare Zameen Par will be released on his YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies. The channel was launched in March this year and will host all of Aamir’s films.

The announcement was made on Tuesday at an event in Mumbai as the actor met members of the press. “This was the reason why I did not give away the rights of my film Sitaare Zameen Par as this plan was in motion. Our plan is to release every film under the Aamir Khan Production banner on YouTube, after they complete the theatrical run. Each movie will be available at a minimal cost of Rs 100.”

Aamir’s channel already has over three lakh subscribers. The content on the channel would be ad-free.

The actor added, “After Sitaare, films like Lagaan (2001), Taare Zameen Par (2007) and Peepli Live (2010) will be available on the channel. Some timeless classics produced or associated with my father (late filmmaker Tahir Hussain), such as Caravan (1971) and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) will also be available, to offer a rare blend of nostalgia and cinematic heritage.”

The actor also wants to use the space to promote young and independent filmmakers who struggle to find a theatrical release. “By showcasing their films on the channel, I wish to provide visibility and opportunity to emerging talent. While we will take a nominal fee from the earnings, the idea is to ensure creators benefit directly from their own work,” said Aamir.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par features Aamir Khan playing a basketball coach who is given the task to train a bunch of neurodivergent players for an upcoming basketball championship. Initially reluctant, Aamir’s character learns important life lessons on inclusivity through the course of three months as he trains these players. The film received mostly good reviews from critics.

WION’s review of Sitaare Zameen Par

Shomini Sen of WION lauded Aamir Khan, the producer, for backing the film. “This isn’t the best film of Aamir Khan, the actor. He hams in parts, is over the top in others, and sleepwalks through the rest of it. But Aamir Khan, the producer, should be credited for bringing authenticity and required rawness to a story like Sitaare Zameen Par. The film may be inspired – and some say a frame-to-frame copy of Spanish filmChampions- but it is well-intended and entertains you throughout,” wrote Sen in her review. Read the review of Sitaare Zameen Par here