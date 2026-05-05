/'When will this WAR end': Ameesha Patel stranded in the UAE after Iran missile strike shuts airspace

Months after several Indian celebrities were stranded in Dubai and Saudi Arabia amid the US-Israel conflict, actress Ameesha Patel has shared her experience of being stuck in that frightening situation.

On May 4, the actress shared her experience of being stranded for hours while travelling from New York to Mumbai after her flight was diverted to Muscat following the sudden closure of airspace in the UAE.

Ameesha Patel got stuck in the UAE

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Since a ceasefire took effect in April 2026, a large fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone on May 4 following a drone attack originating from Iran. As tensions continue, several flights have been delayed, leading to widespread travel disruptions.

On May 4, Indian actress Ameesha Patel shared an update saying she had been stranded for several hours at Dubai airport.

Taking to her official social media accounts, the actress posted, “On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end!! Praying .”

She shared another update later on Tuesday morning, posting a picture from inside the Dubai airport. “Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she added further.

She also reshared one story that showed her sitting with DJ Chetas and Kunal Goomer. The caption read, "24 hours from the time we left NYC and still counting hours to reach Mumbai."

Iran ended a month-long ceasefire

On May 4, 2026, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was hit by a series of suspected Iranian drone and missile strikes. The attacks marked a significant escalation in the region after a month-long ceasefire established on April 8. Iran caused a large fire at the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, a vital oil hub in the UAE.

This marks the first such interception since the UAE declared its airspace safe on April 9, following the US-Iran ceasefire.