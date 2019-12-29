Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Bachchan was selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in September this year.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is a recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in movies like 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'.

He made his acting debut in 1969 with `Saat Hindustani.`

Bachchan was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian honour of the country - in 2015.

(With inputs from ANI)