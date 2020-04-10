Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza tests COVID-19 negative in first test post treatment

After Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, she is doing well in recovery.

Shaza Morani has apparently tested negative in her first test post treatment and the doctors are now waiting for the second test to also come negative -- so that she can be discharged from the hospital and sent home for quarantine.

A source close to the Morani family was quoted in TOI, “Though Shaza has tested negative, she has been tested again and the result will be known by tomorrow. We are hoping for it to be negative, too. So, by tomorrow, she can hopefully come back home.”

Shaza was the first from the family to test positive for COVID-19 but soon after her elder sister Zoa Morani also tested positive and then their father, Karim too.

Shaza is currently getting treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Both sisters have a travel history. While Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month, Zoa travelled to Rajasthan. Shortly after, they developed symptoms of the coronavirus.