After daughters, now Bollywood producer Karim Morani tests positive for coronavirus

Two days after his daughters, Shaza and Zoa tested positive for coronavirus, Bollywood producer Karim Morani too has tested positive for the virus.



The producer has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. His wife and other staff members of the household have tested negative for the test.

"Karim bhai has tested positive. The results came this morning. He will be in Nanavati for the treatment. His wife and other staff from the house have tested negative," Karim's brother Mohammed Morani, told a news agency.



This is the latest coronavirus case in Bollywood after singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Purab Kohli and Karim's actor daughter Zoa, tested positive for COVID-19. Kanika has recovered from it.



On April 6, Shaza Morani and her actor sister Zoa Morani had tested positive for coronavirus and are undergoing treatment for the same at different hospitals. "Both Shaza and Zoa are doing fine. Shaza will undergo two tests again," Mohammed informed.



Karim has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ra.On', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale'.



Morani family members and house help are under quarantine.



According to the health ministry, as of Wednesday morning, death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 149 with 5,194 cases in the country.