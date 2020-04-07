Actress Zoa Morani tests positive for coronavirus hours after sister Shaza is hospitalised

Actress Zoa Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani has tested positive for coronavirus. On Monday, it was reported that Zoa's younger sister Shaza had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus.



The actress, who made her debut in Shah Rukh Khan produced film 'Always Kabhi Kabhi' had earlier revealed that she had tested negative while her sister had tested positive.



According to media reports, Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms initially but after being tested for coronavirus, has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. Meanwhile, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March and tested positive on Monday evening.



"She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine,” a source told a news agency.



Earlier on Monday, Karim Morani had said that both his daughters were under observation. “Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. They are in isolation and under observation,” Morani had said.



Morani has co-produced some prominent blockbusters like 'Ra.One', 'Chennai Express', 'Happy New Year' and 'Dilwale'.



Zoa was last seen in a web series called 'Ye Crazy Dil'.