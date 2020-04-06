‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza tests positive for COVID-19

After Bollywood’s first coronavirus positive celebrity Kanika Kapoor, ‘Chennai Express’ producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza has tested positive for the novel virus.

Shaza has been put under observation in a hospital in Mumbai while the rest of the family is in quarantine. They too will be tested for coronavirus.

Karim Morani confirmed the news to media as he told a news portal that she has been found positive but has no symptoms.

Karim Morani is known to be close to superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As for Shaza, she worked as an assistant director for films like, ‘Always Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

Karim Morani banked films like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Ra.One’.

Yesterday, Bollywood and people en masse lit up diyas and candles in PM Modi’s call to switch off lights and show solidarity for one another as the world fights against coronavirus.

