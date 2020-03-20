Timeline: Kanika Kapoor partied 3-4 times with 300 people since she came from London with coronavirus

Celebrated singer Kanika Kapoor is the first Indian celebrity to have been confirmed tested positive for coronavirus. She made the announcement on Instagram as she detailed that she returned from London to India, a couple of days back, has tested positive and is now in quarantine.

The news has spread like wildfire as reports surface that she threw a party that was attended by high-profile names in Lucknow as soon as she returned from the UK. The attendees are now in self isolation having discovered that they met with a positive COVID-19 case.

We now have our hands on what Kanika Kapoor has been upto these last past days and how she has managed to single-handedly cause threat to more than a hundred people at once.

March 9: Kanika Kapoor returns from London late at night, lands in Mumbai.

March 10: She stays one night in Mumbai

March 11: Kanika flies out for Lucknow

March 13: Unaware of her health status, she parties with some high-profile guests

March 14: Parties again with close friends

March 15: Parties in Dalibagh, Lucknow at Ahmed Akhbar Dampi’s house. This is where she parties with Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant and UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh.

March 18: Kanika starts showing some symptoms including fever, mild cough and runny nose. She goes to KGMU hospital for checkup.

March 20: Test results arrive as Kanika tests positive for COVID-19. She is then quarantined in PGI hospital.

In total, the ‘Baby Doll’ singer was a part of three-four parties ever since she returned from London, thus putting at risk several people in one go. Reports suggest that at least 300-400 have come in contact with Kanika, posing a threat to their health.