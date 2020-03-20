'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, had allegedly attended a party of 100 people a few days back

Singer Kanika Kapoor, better known for her hit song 'Baby Doll' has tested positive for Coronavirus.



According to reports, the singer landed in Lucknow from London on Sunday and was among the four to have contracted the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.



The singer along with others has been shifted to one of Lucknow's government hospitals where further tests are being conducted. The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has now gone up to 9.\

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020 ×

Social media is buzzing about how Kapoor hid details of her travel and escaped screening at the airport by hiding in the bathroom. She allegedly checked in at a 5-star property in Lucknow later and even attended a party that had over 100 guests.

The singer later on Friday took to Instagram to confirm that she had indeed tested positive for coronavirus and along with her family have been quarantined.

Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the disease.