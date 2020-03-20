'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19, had allegedly attended a party of 100 people a few days back

File photo of Kanika Kapoor. Photograph:( Pinterest )
Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have contracted the viral disease.
Singer Kanika Kapoor, better known for her hit song 'Baby Doll' has tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to reports, the singer landed in Lucknow from London on Sunday and was among the four to have contracted the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
The singer along with others has been shifted to one of Lucknow's government hospitals where further tests are being conducted. The total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has now gone up to 9.\
A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020
Social media is buzzing about how Kapoor hid details of her travel and escaped screening at the airport by hiding in the bathroom. She allegedly checked in at a 5-star property in Lucknow later and even attended a party that had over 100 guests.
The singer later on Friday took to Instagram to confirm that she had indeed tested positive for coronavirus and along with her family have been quarantined.
Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK
