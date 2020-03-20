Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant Singh attended the same party as Kanika Kapoor, in self-quarantine now

Dushyant Singh, son of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje, attended a party that also had Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor in attendance.



A member of the Parliament himself, Dushyant Singh even attended the Parliament session the next day. The MP had isolated himself earlier on Friday when the news of Kanika Kapoor testing positive of coronavirus broke. Singh has tested negative.



His mother, Vasundhara Raje too was one of the attendees at the party. On Friday, Raje announced on Twitter that she and her son had now self quarantined themselves. " While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020 ×

According to media reports, Singh was seated next to Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday. Meanwhile TMC leader Derek O'Brein has announced that he is going on self-isolation as he was in close proximity to Singh at the Parliament.

As recent as March 18, Singh met President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan with other leaders including Union minister Smriti Irani. Hema Malini and Maneka Gandhi. President Kovind had hosted a breakfast meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhawan for Rajasthan and UP MPs. The official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Twitter had shared photos of the meet which shows Dushyant Singh in close proximity to Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind hosted Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. pic.twitter.com/Rou6GLrSHH — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 18, 2020 ×

Kanika Kapoor confirmed on Instagram on Friday that she had tested positive for coronavirus and along with her family members she was quarantined.



Reports state that the singer arrived from London on Sunday and hid in the airport toilet to escape the screening. She later checked in at a 5-star hotel in Lucknow and attended a party that had some prominent politicians and bureaucrats in attendance.



Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have now started tracking the guests who had attended the party and are likely to screen all of them.

Kapoor's case has raised alarm with many questioning the government's screening process at the airport. Commenting on the inflow of International passengers to India, Luv Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary at the ministry of health said, " We have shut international travel temporarily. On domestic terminals too screening have been going on. We are trying to use persuasion and present laws to bring people to cooperate."