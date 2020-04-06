Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and others light up diyas at 9pm for 9 minutes

Bollywood came out in full force on their balconies to light up diyas and show support for PM Modi’s call for 9 pm 9 minutes initiative as they switched off their lights on Sunday.

Modi had urged the nation to do this as a symbolic gesture of the country’s “collective resolve” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Among some spotted were Ranveer SIngh with wife Deepika, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.

Akshay shared a picture with a candle in his hand while Anupam Kher tweeted a video of candles lit up on a tray.

Together we stand and together we will come out of this dark phase. Till then stay strong, stay safe ✨ #9Baje9Minute — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Taapsee shared a picture of a candle and wrote “#GoKarunaGo” and “Double yay!” Katrina Kaif too shared one from her terrace.

Shilpa Shetty lit a candle and so did Arjun Rampal with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Last month, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan, came out in support of PM Narendra Modi’s janta curfew initiative to pay tribute to essential service providers such as medical professionals.