Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome baby no 2: Meet Samisha

In a happy post, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have become proud parents to a baby girl.

Shilpa made the announcement via an adorable post on Instagram. She captioned it, "Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."

The post is signed by 'ecstatic parents' and 'overjoyed brother' Viaan, who is 7.

Shilpa also explained the meaning behind the beautiful name of the newborn. She wrote, "'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' in Russian stands for 'someone like God.' You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi - and complete our family."

In the picture, one can see her baby hands as she clutches on to Raj Kundra who is tagged in the photo.

