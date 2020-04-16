Meet desi Tiger King, Ranveer Singh aka the Indian Joe Exotic in viral picture

Netflix series ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ has been gaining in popularity since the world has gone into a lockdown. It’s a documentary feature on Joe Exotic, an infamous tiger breeder in the USA.

Now, we have a desi twist to Joe Exotic as Ranveer Singh recently shared a photoshopped picture of himself. His face seems to be cut out and pasted on a picture essentially of Joe Exotic with a tiger in a zoo in the United States. The picture has been doing the rounds on the internet with people not getting enough of it. It has become a popular meme now.

Being a sport as always, Ranveer shared the viral picture on Instagram and wrote: “Who did this?”

Check out the post:

The post has not grabbed eyeballs from his Bollywood friends with many of them sharing laughing emojis and what not. The first of them to comment was his wife Deepika Padukone who wrote, "@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!?Thats you on MOST days!!!🤣🤣🤣"

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Casual day for Baba” while celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Varma, Dino Morea, commented along with others.

‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ is a Netflix crime documentary that is based on the life of Joe Exotic. Joe is a convicted felon and was charged with animal abuse and murder for hire. He is currently serving his 22-year term in prison.

