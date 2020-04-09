Orlando Bloom to play Joe Exotic in movie based on Netflix hit 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ seems to have hit the right note with the audiences as it becomes a popular show on the OTT platform amid coronavirus lockdown. Owing to its soaring popularity there are now talks for a film based on the Netflix project.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is being considered to play Joe Exotic, on whom the documentary is based. Joe Exotic is a zoo owner whose story in the Netflix project is said to have more twists and turns than a Hollywood blockbuster.

According to a report published in The Sun, 20th Century Fox production company are in the early stages of planning a movie version of the story.

A source close to the news reportedly said, "All filming is on lockdown at the moment but the studios are exploring projects they can get going on as soon as possible and they think Tiger King is the perfect story. The popularity of the series has been unprecedented and they think a film about it could be even more dramatic. The film could shed light on some details behind the scenes that were not shown in the Netflix series."

Meanwhile, for those want to know what Joe Exotic is upto -- he is currently serving a 22-year-prison sentence for attempting to facilitate the murder of his rival Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue, as well as a string of animal cruelty charges.

Whether Orlando Bloom picks up the part or not is a big question but reports also suggest that Joe wants Brad Pitt for the part.