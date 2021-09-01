Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking both of her vaccine shots.



In order to share the news with her fans, Khan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "I wonder if this happened coz I didn't put my 'Kaala Teeka'.. despite being double vaccinated, & working with mostly double vaxxed people.. I've still managed to test positive for COVID.. I've already informed everyone I came in contact with, to get tested. However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age n fading memory) Please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon."

Recently, on Bollywood actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan's chat show--the promo for which is out now--Khan was seen confronting a troll who had fat-shamed her and called her triplets skinny. Although the full-length episode is not out yet, the aforementioned promo has created a lot of buzz already.



The social media troller had commented on one of her posts, allegedly saying, "Moti ke bachche itne sukhe kyun (Why are the fat one’s kids so skinny?)."

Reacting to the apparent harshness, Farah asked the person to take care of their kids while she takes care of hers.

She went on to add that everyone with a mobile phone considers himself a critic and understands films.



Work-wise, Farah Khan is reportedly directing the official remake of Bollywood cult classic ‘Satte Pe Satta’ with Hrithik Roshan as the lead.



No official confirmation has come in yet.