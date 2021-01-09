Farah Khan turns 56, Bollywood celebs extend their warm wishes

As filmmaker Farah Khan rang in her 56th birthday on Saturday, scores of Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood among many others sent wished her on social media.



The `Housefull` actor Deshmukh hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with the birthday girl. In the photo, the `Marjaavan` star is seen clicking the selfie as Farah pecks a kiss on his cheek.



Sending out good wishes on a special day, he noted in the caption, " It`s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @farahkhankunder."

It’s your birthday but I still get the kiss!!! Happy Birthday my darling Faruuuuuu -love you loads - good health, love & happiness forever @TheFarahKhan pic.twitter.com/fQkME6p0Sl — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 9, 2021 ×

Sonu who starred in Farah`s `Happy New Year`, shared a collection of pictures with Khan as he penned down heart-warming birthday wishes to his sister, family, friend and everything."Happy birthday my friend, my sister, my family and my everything. Faraaaaaaaahhhhhhhhh.. there can be never another YOU. LOVE YOU LOADS. @farahkhankunder," wrote Sood.

Happy birthday my friemd , my sister, my family @TheFarahKhan there can be no one like YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kTpGcihC9F — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 9, 2021 ×

In response to the adorable wish, Farah noted in the comments section, "Rula diya subah subah.. lov u my dearest friend.. (with a heart emoticon)."



The post featured three pictures featuring Sonu and Farah, in the first snap, the `Om Shanti Om` filmmaker is seen pecking a kiss on the actor`s cheek. The second one is a throwback snap which shows the duo sharing a hug, while the third is a selfie clicked by the `Entertainment` star.





Parineeti Chopra shared a snap with Farah on her Instagram Story and extended birthday wishes. She noted, "Hostest with the most, need another biryani lunch soon, Happy bday ma`am @farahkhankunder."