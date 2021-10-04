Bollywood did it first? Fans find similarities between 'Squid Game' and Imran Khan starrer 'Luck'

Fans of Bollywood are convinced that Korean drama' Squid Game' is similar to the Hindi film 'Luck' which starred Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shruti Haasan.



Many of those who've watched the survival game series took to Twitter to point out that how Netflix new show 'Squid Game' is basically an elaborate version of the Bollywood film which was released in 2009.



The Korean drama, which has caught the attention of viewers worldwide, is a nine-part series that revolves around 450 contestants playing to win a jackpot amount. The contestants are all poor and in dire need of money. Six games are arranged for the participants to play. While the ones clearing the games move forward, those who fail to complete the tasks die.

'Luck' directed by Soham Shah, also followed a similar theme and Bollywood fans couldn't help but draw a comparison between the two.



“If you want to see the difference between Bollywood and foreign movies/ television series, Then watch ‘squid games’ Korean drama. It has the same story as Luck film but presented way better than 'Luck' film,” a fan tweeted.



“Ok does #SquidGames remind anyone else of that Sanjay Dutt, Shruti Haasan film LUCK?! It’s like the TV show form of the movie!” another added.



"We already have ‘Luck’ long before ‘Squid Game’!! It looks like a Korean Version of that movie,” a user noted.

Interestingly, 'Luck' was too inspired from another movie called 'The Condemned'.

South Korean drama 'Squid Game' is being touted as the next big show on Netflix. It stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.

People saying squid game is a really unique show haven't watched Luck — Rishit (@x2Rish) September 30, 2021

The web series also features Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who made his K-drama debut with the show. Tripathi revealed recently that he was familiar with the language as he had spent 10 years in Korea as a student and a theatre actor.