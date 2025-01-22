Blake Lively has reacted to Justin Baldoni's BTS video from the sets of It Ends With Us. A legal team representing the actress, who is suing Baldoni, her co-actor and director of the film for sexual harassment, said that the 10-minute alleged raw footage "corroborates to the letter what Ms. Lively described” in her lawsuit.

Blake Lively's legal team responds

"Justin Baldoni and his lawyer may hope that this latest stunt will get ahead of the damaging evidence against him, but the video itself is damaging,” Lively's attorneys told E! News on Tuesday. “The video shows Mr. Baldoni repeatedly leaning in toward M. Lively, attempting to kiss her, kissing her forehead, rubbing his face and mouth against her neck, flicking her lip with his thumb, caressing her, telling her how good she smells, and talking with her out of character."



The legal team also alleged that Baldoni improvised every moment of the scene with no prior discussion or consent taken and with no intimacy coordinator present.



"Mr. Baldoni was not only Ms. Lively’s co-star but the director, the head of the studio, and Ms. Lively’s boss," their statement continued. "The video shows Ms. Lively leaning away and repeatedly asking for the characters to just talk."

Lively’s counsel added, "Any woman who has been inappropriately touched in the workplace will recognize Ms. Lively’s discomfort. They will recognize her attempts at levity to try to deflect the unwanted touching. No woman should have to take defensive measures to avoid being touched by their employer without their consent."



The team also accused Baldoni of presenting an unethical attempt to manipulate the public through the release of the BTS footage from the sets of It Ends With Us.

Justin Baldoni shares BTS clip

In a new video about a scene that Blake has mentioned in her lawsuit, which made her "uncomfortable", Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen having a good time.



"Ms. Lively wants very different standards to apply to her, but fortunately, truth and authenticity apply to everyone and can never be wrong," Baldoni’s lawyer added while sharing the clip.

The BTS footage in question showed both Lively and Baldoni speaking out of their characters, Lily and Ryle, while filming a romantic slow-dancing sequence. The conversations between the two ranged from Lively making fun of Baldoni’s nose to her jesting about the smell of her spray tan making him uncomfortable. Baldoni laughs off both remarks in the footage.

In the scene, Justin says, “Am I getting beard on you today?” To this, Blake’s character laughs and says, “I’m probably getting spray-tan on you.”



“It smells good,” he responds.



As the two smile and look comfortable in the shot, Justin’s team released three takes from the slow-motion sequence, which they said was the entirety of the footage shot for that scene.

