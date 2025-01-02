Justin Baldoni, in his $250 million lawsuit filed against The New York Times, has claimed Blake Lively attempted to ban him and his studio Wayfarer Studios team from attending the premiere of It Ends With Us.



The lawsuit states that Lively tried to undermine Baldoni's role as director, executive producer, and star of the project. Baldoni and Lively were also the lead pair of the film.

This legal battle escalated as Baldoni also accused Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds of orchestrating a campaign against him.



Baldoni claims Lively ‘tried’ to get him ‘banned’



Baldoni alleges that only after significant pressure did Lively reluctantly allow his attendance, but on conditions which included being segregated from the main cast and excluded from the after-party.

“Further undermining Baldoni’s role, Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the Film’s premiere,” the lawsuit reportedly states.

“Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend, but under humiliating conditions. The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organise their own event at additional cost.”

Blake Lively accused of bullying Baldoni

Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively deliberately ostracised him and his family during the premiere of It Ends With Us.



Baldoni’s red carpet time was reportedly cut short, and he and his loved ones were confined to a basement holding area before being separated from the main event.

The suit continues, “Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.”



Baldoni's lawsuit also includes Ryan Reynolds alleging that the actor's actions, along with Lively's, were intended to sabotage his career. Baldoni claims Reynolds engaged in aggressive behaviour towards him, accusing him of "fat-shaming" Lively.

Baldoni also claimed that it was Reynolds who influenced his former agency, WME (which also represents Lively and Reynolds), to drop him as a client.

The agency dropped Baldoni hours after Lively filed an official lawsuit against her co-star accusing him of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her.