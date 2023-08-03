BLACKPINK's Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are dating: PICS inside

BLACKPINK singer Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are confirmed to be in a relationship. This is possibly the first time that Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment (which also handles many other Korean artists) has confirmed that one of its talents is in a relationship. Soon after the news came out, their fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages and how they didn’t suspect a thing before this announcement.

It started with a report by Dispatch that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun are dating. The publication shared pictures of the two stars meeting up at Jisoo’s home. Instead of denying it all, Jisoo’s agency YG Entertainment and Ahn Bo Hyun’s agency FN Entertainment both confirmed, “They are getting to know each other with positive feelings,” and added, “We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth.”

Ahn Bo Hyun was spotted entering and leaving Jisoo’s residential apartment in Yongsan. It was reported that Ahn Bo Hyun adjusted his schedule to match his availability with Jisoo’s, as she is not often in Korea.

Ahn Bo Hyun is seven years older than Jisoo. He debuted in 2007 as a model. He started his acting career in 2014 in the KBS2 drama Golden Cross. Ahn is most known for his roles in Descendants of The Sun (2016), Itaewon Class (2020), Yumi's Cells (2021, 2022) and Military Prosecutor Doberman (2022).



As for Jisoo, she debuted as a member of Korean pop girl group BLACKPINK in 2016. The group is currently on their second world tour. It’s called ‘Born Pink’.

