Bindi Irwin gets married in a small ceremony at Australian Zoo

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin, is married now. 21-year-old, got married to her long time boyfriend Chandler Powell in a small ceremony.

TV personality shared the exciting news on Instagram after tying the knot, ''March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding''.



''This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!''

In this critical situation, when more than half world is under lockdown, Bindi’s mother,Terri Irwin, and younger brother, Robert Irwin, attended the wedding.



The couple got married in the gardens of Australia Zoo in Queensland, which was opened by her grandparents in the 1970s and is still run by the Irwin family.

Steve Irwin a.k.a 'the Crocodile Hunter,' died in 2006 at the age of 44, when a eight-foot-wide stingray went through his chest during filming a documentary.