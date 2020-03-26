Coronavirus death toll tops 21,000 globally

The coronavirus pandemic killed over 21,000 people worldwide with most of the deaths reported from Europe with early a third of the world’s population living under coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

Over 471,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.



Most of the countries concerned, including Argentina, Britain, France, India and Italy as well as many US states, have imposed mandatory lockdown measures. Others have introduced curfews, quarantines and other social distancing recommendations.



In the United States, the number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose to 1,031 on Wednesday, with 68,572 confirmed cases nationwide, a tracker run by the Johns Hopkins University showed.



The new coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to nearly every country in the world since it first emerged in China at the beginning of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)