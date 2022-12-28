Billie Eilish's brother defends her relationship: She is 21, can make own life decisions
After news of Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse came out, fans on social media started talking about the couple’s age.
Billie Eilish is currently in the news for her relationship. Actually it’s because of the age gap with her beau.
Billie is currently dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford.
After news of her relationship with Jesse came out, fans on social media started talking about the couple’s age gap as Jesse is 31 while Billie is 21 years of age. However, coming to his sister’s defence, Finneas said, “I want my sister to be happy and safe and she is a 21 year old adult perfectly entitled to make her own life decisions.”
This was in response to a TikTok user saying, Well, your sister’s dating a 31 year old man and your music is s–tty.”
This is not the first time when such comments were directed towards the Grammy-winning singer. Finneas had to defend her earlier in November. Back then he had said, “Listen, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”
Billie Eilish had opened up about her relationship with Jesse in November. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it,” she said of her romance with the rock star. “I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f–king f–ker alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me … thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his a–. All me. I did that s–t.”