Billie Eilish admits being physically attracted to women: I’m so intimidated by their beauty

In a candid interview for Variety’s The Power of Women issue, singer Billie Eilish boldly revealed that she is "physically attracted" to women, providing insight into her personal journey of self-discovery and the challenges of navigating societal expectations.

The seven-time Grammy winner expressed her genuine affection for women, saying she has deep connections with female friends and family. Despite this attraction, Eilish disclosed feeling a distinct sense of intimidation, addressing the impact of societal standards of beauty on her self-perception.

"I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," Eilish confessed.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl," she added.