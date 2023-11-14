Billie Eilish admits being physically attracted to women: I’m so intimidated by their beauty
Billie Eilish has disclosed that she is physically attracted to women. The seven-time Grammy winner expressed genuine affection for women, emphasising her deep connections with female friends and family.
In a candid interview for Variety’s The Power of Women issue, singer Billie Eilish boldly revealed that she is "physically attracted" to women, providing insight into her personal journey of self-discovery and the challenges of navigating societal expectations.
The seven-time Grammy winner expressed her genuine affection for women, saying she has deep connections with female friends and family. Despite this attraction, Eilish disclosed feeling a distinct sense of intimidation, addressing the impact of societal standards of beauty on her self-perception.
"I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence," Eilish confessed.
“I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine. I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl," she added.
The singer's openness about her attraction to women adds a new layer to her public persona, challenging stereotypes and fostering conversations around sexuality and acceptance.
Eilish, who identifies as "she/her," has always been vocal about self-confidence struggles and societal pressures, but this revelation provides a deeper understanding of her personal experiences.