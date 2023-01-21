BTS, Billie Eilish, Khalid's songs could help you sleep better than whale sounds, study finds

If slow-paced, instrumental music isn't helping you fall asleep faster, try listening to 'Dynamite' by BTS, 'Lovely' by Billie Eilish and Khalid, 'Jealous' by Labrinth, 'Falling' by Harry Styles and 'The Scientist' by Coldplay. In a new study, scientists have found that these songs may be able to facilitate better shut-eye.

A team of researchers in Denmark found that there isn't a "one size fits all" genre of music people listen to fall asleep. "It was surprising to see how many different types of music people use for sleep," Kira Vibe Jespersen, an assistant professor at the Center for Music in the Brain at Aarhus University, told The Post via email.

"Not only different genres, but also different audio characteristics… ranging from slow, soothing instrumental tracks to more energetic uptempo pop music," Jespersen added.

The authors of the study, published in the journal PLOS One, analysed more than 200,000 songs from a thousand Spotify playlists associated with sleep and found that people do use uptempo music to get a shut eye.

They identified six distinct sub-categories of music that people turn on when it’s time to get some sleep. Co-author Rebecca Jane Scarratt told a publication that three of these subcategories came under the ambient music category while the other three subcategories were louder and more energetic.

"These tracks included several popular songs, including ‘Dynamite’ by the band BTS, and ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish and Khalid," Scarratt said. The authors also listed 'Falling' by Harry Styles, 'Jealous' by Labrinth, and 'The Scientist' by Coldplay.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE