Kantara star Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival to thank 'daiva' & witness divine in real form | VIDEO

In his blockbuster film 'Kantara', Kannada actor and director Rishab went back to his roots in coastal Karnataka to share a story that unifies nature, humanity, and the divine in the form of Bhoota Kola festival. The movie, which has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, was inspired by the relationship shared between forests and human beings and took place over two centuries. It also gave a glimpse of the divinity of the boar-faced Panjurli daiva to the audience.

Since the action thriller went on to achieve sleeper hit status at the box office, Rishab Shetty attended Bhoota Kola festival to thank the daiva and seek the divine being's blessings. He was accompanied by Vijay Kirgandur, founder of the production house Hombale Films.

Hombale Films shared a video showing glimpses of the team as they sought the Daiva's blessings across social media platforms. In the caption, the team wrote, "You surrender to nature and worship God, who has bestowed you with such success and freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form and took the blessings of Daiva!" Check it out below!

ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು.

The video went viral on social media in no time. A netizen wrote, "@shetty_rishab & all team of #Kantara Thanks for such a superb realistic movie. I belong to Maharashtra (Konkan). every village in Konkan has been doing similar rituals as shown in the movie, from so many years to worship Kshetrapala. We Respect you for making a movie on this concept. (sic)" Another commented, "Hates off to u team @hombalefilms and @shetty_rishab... keep glorifying our culture, ritual practices, our history.. (sic)"

'Kantara', which is written and directed by Rishab, features Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G. in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda.

