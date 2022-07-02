Bill Gates has a special message for Mahesh Babu, follows him on social media

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New York earlier this week. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

And now, Bill Gates has re-shared the photo and expressed how he liked meeting the power couple. Bill Gates took to his Twitter to write a special message for them. He wrote, "Being in New York is always fun - you never know who you`ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!"

Bill Gates also started following Mahesh Babu on Twitter as well as Instagram.

Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film `Sarkaru Vaari Paata`. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

In the film, Mahesh played the role of a US-based money lender, who travels to India for personal reasons. But, as the story proceeds further, he is drawn into a woman`s life, who has suffered from the nexus between politicians and banking officials. He then takes a pledge to help the woman and ends up fixing the banking system in the country.

The film wasn`t received well by critics and didn`t do expected business at the box office either. However, it did manage to be a profitable one, owing to Mahesh Babu`s stardom.

Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in `Jana Gana Mana`.