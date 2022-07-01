Brian Austin Green welcomes his fifth child with Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green has welcomed a healthy and sweet baby boy with his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. Brian introduced his little boy Zane Walker Green to this big world with his monochrome picture.



Green and acclaimed dancer Sharna welcomed their baby on June 28. “Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm,” Burgess captioned the post showing the baby holding his father's fingers.



The little boy is the first child for Burgess and the fifth for Green. He is the father of sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex-wife Megan Fox, who is now dating Machine Gun Kelly.

He’s also the father of Kassius with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.



Burgess also shared the same photo on Instagram writting, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

The couple started dating in the year 2021 just after Brian's breakup with his wife Fox.



Burgess is an ardent social media user and has continuously shared her pregnancy journey on her Instagram - from her cravings to photos of her growing baby bump.

