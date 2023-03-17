Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes Live Streaming: Know how to watch CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 live on TV & mobile

CCL 2023: After a month of thrilling matches, Celebrity Cricket has reached its semifinals. The CCL 2023 began on February 18, 2023, and the finale of CCL will take place on March 25, 2023. However, the semifinals on March 24 will decide which teams will book their seat for the finals.

The first CCL semifinal match is between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam. The CCL 2023 Semifinal will begin at 02:30 PM IST and continue till 06:30 PM IST. Manoj Tiwari will lead the Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the CCL Semifinal-1, while Ritesh Deshmukh will lead the Mumbai Heroes. The Bhojpuri Dabanggs are in second place in the CCL points table with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 2.175. They showed phenomenal form throughout the tournament, as they did not lose any matches. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Heroes are right after the Bhojpuri Dabanggs in the CCL points table. They have six points as they lost one game during the Celebrity Cricket League 2023.

Here are all the details about the CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes.

CCL Semifinal-1 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes: Squads

Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Manoj Tiwari (Captain), Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Vikranth Singh, Uday Tiwari, Aditya Ojha, Anshuman Singh (wk), Ayaz Khan, Asghar Khan, Raghav Naiyyar, Sudhir Singh, Vaibhav Rai, Jay Yadav, Ravi Kishan Shukla

Mumbai Heroes: Ritesh Deshmukh (Captain), Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunil Shetty, Varun Badola, Aftab Shivdasani, Sameer Kochhar, Indraneil Sengupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Kabir Sadanand, Kunal Khemu, Raja Bherwani, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sharad Kelkar, Saqib Saleem, Tushar Jalota, Vatsal Seth, Indraneil Sengupta, Sahil Chaudhary

CCL Semifinal-1 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes: Match Details

Series Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023 Match Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes, Semi Final 1 Date Friday, March 24, 2023 Time 02:30 to 06:30 PM IST Venue Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

CCL Semifinal-1 Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes: Live Streaming

When will Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 be played?

The Bhojpuri Dabanggs will lock horns with the Mumbai Heroes in the semifinal-1 of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on March 24, 2023.

What time will Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 start?

The semifinal-1 of CCL between Bhojpuri Dabanggs and Mumbai Heroes will start at 02:30 PM IST and continue till 06:30 PM IST.

Where will Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 be played?

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam, will host the Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1.

Where can I watch the live telecast of Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 on TV?

Zee Entertainment has bought the broadcasting rights for Celebrity Cricket League 2023. Thus, the live broadcast will be on nine channels in nine languages. You can also watch CCL live on mobile via Zee5 App. Here's the list.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

Where can I watch Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Mumbai Heroes CCL 2023 Semifinal-1 Live on mobile?