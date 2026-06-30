/Bella Hadid apologizes to fans after emotional post on Lyme disease flare-up sparks concern

Supermodel Bella Hadid has apologised to fans days after an emotional social media post about her battle with Lyme disease sparked concern among fans about her health. Hadid opened up about her ongoing fight and revealed that she was navigating ‘severe isolation and depression’.

Bella Hadid apologises as fans express concern

As fans expressed concern over her emotional post about health, the 29-year-old reassured her followers and apologised for causing worry.

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“I know it sounds jarring, but in full truth it's my reality so it's something I'm able to cope with to a capacity now,” she wrote. “I'm sorry if I startled anyone. This truly is an every day ebb and (flow), for me for the past 15 years. I just had an overwhelming amount of emotion over not being able to do the things my mind is capable of setting, but my body is not capable of doing."

Hadid also expressed gratitude for the support she received, adding, “Every day is a new day, and tomorrow I'm hoping for, God willing, a better one. I love you guys so much thank you for all of your support. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm truly grateful. I love you guys so much."

What did Bella Hadid post about her illness?

Hadid’s earlier post had sparked concern among her followers. In the post, she had described the impact of the latest flare-up and revealed she was ‘out of breath, walking to the kitchen’ and that taking a shower without fainting felt like a ‘really big accomplishment."

“Haven't been able to shake off this flare up... Slept 11 hours. Again... Took every protocol from any and every doctor I've seen. Still nothing helping,” she shared.

She also wrote, “I don't think there's a singular brain cell in there working, and my last two are beefing with each other so I'm sorry if I ever told you on a bad day to journal I take it back and I'm sorry." In another message, Hadid explained that discussing her condition remained “intimidating and difficult” because “nothing feels certain” now that treatments and protocols that previously helped have stopped working.

Bella Hadid opens up on isolation, depression and chronic illness

Bella Hadid was diagnosed with the chronic tick-borne illness in 2013 at the age of 16. She had previously shared about her mental health “hardships” in a lengthy Instagram Story statement on Thursday.

“I wish it wasn't so intimidating and difficult to explain the pain / exhaustion / fatigue / anxiety / brain fog/insecurities that come with chronic illness / co-infections / mental health trauma etc.,” she told her followers.

Hadid has previously spoken publicly about living with Lyme disease, which she says causes severe joint pain, anxiety, brain fog, extreme fatigue and other symptoms.

The modelhad posted alarming photos of herself at the hospital in September 2025, captioning the carousel, “I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.” Her sister Gigi Hadid commented hoping Bella would feel "as strong and good as (she) deserve(s)," while their mother, Yolanda Hadid, called Bella a “Lyme warrior”

During a 2023 hospitalisation, Bella had written that being “sad and sick with the most blessings / privilege / opportunity / love around (her) was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Bella Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid and brother, Anwar Hadid, have also battled the chronic illness.

What is Lyme disease?