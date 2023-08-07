What is Lyme disease that Bella Hadid is struggling with? Know its symptoms, treatment and prevention

Bella Hadid shared an update on her years-long struggle against Lyme disease. She shared snapshots from the hospital on her Instagram account from her ongoing treatment. Thanking her fans and family for supporting her through these years, Bella wrote on Instagram, “ The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself”, with photos of herself from hospitals.

The 26-year-old supermodel was first diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, a health challenge that is similarly experienced by her family members, including her mother Yolanda Hadid and her brother Anwar Hadid.

Here is what Lyme disease is all about- from symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention.

What is Lyme disease?

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States.

Diagnosis and symptoms of Lyme disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings like rash, and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks.

These are some early signs and symptoms of Lyme disease after a tick bite:

1. Fever and chills

2. Headache

3. Fatigue, muscle and joint aches

4. Swollen lymph nodes in the absence of rash

5. Erythema migrans rash occurs in approximately 70 to 80 per cent of infected persons

Laboratory testing is considered best for Lyme disease when used correctly and performed with validated methods.

Lyme disease: Treatment

Early diagnosis and proper antibiotic treatment of Lyme disease are essential and can prevent late Lyme disease. The selection and duration of antibiotic use hinge on the disease’s stage and potential complications. If the condition is left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, heart and the nervous system.

Prevention: Preventing tick bites

As per CDC, reducing exposure to ticks is the best defence against Lyme disease and other tick-borne infections. Several other steps can be taken to prevent and control Lyme disease:

1. Steering clear of tick-prone zones

2. Donning protective clothing

3. Employing insect repellents

4. Conducting regular tick inspections

5. Promptly removing ticks

(With inputs from agencies)

