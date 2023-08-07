Who is Ian Watkins? Welsh singer and child sex offender stabbed in jail

Ian Watkins, the former Welsh lead singer of the rock band Lostprophets, was stabbed at HMP Wakefield where he was jailed for 29 years for child sexual abuse. He was reportedly taken to the hospital after being stabbed at the prison in West Yorkshire.

As per media reports, the 46-year-old had been taken hostage by three other inmates on Saturday morning.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013 with a further six years on licence, after admitting to a string of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

Ian Watkins: Disgraced singer and child sex offender

Ian David Karslake Watkins, the former lyricist and lead singer of Lostprophets is a convicted child sex offender. His first abuse and misconduct with children were reported in 2008, but only in 2013, he was arrested for heinous offences.

He met Mike Lewis, one of the members of the band, at his school- Hawthorn High School. Their mutual enjoyment of rock and metal music strengthened their friendship, leading them to form a group in 1991 called Aftermath. Both founded their popular rock band, Lostprophets in 1997.

In 2003, Watkins was featured on the Hoobastank song "Out of Control" along with Jamie Oliver, who was by then a member of Lostprophets.

On New Year's Eve 2008, Watkins took part in a concert for Kidney Wales Foundation and stated that his reasons for being involved were a result of his mother needing a kidney transplant. The band received nationwide recognition and gave many hit songs.

It was in 2006, that many of the band members saw Watkins backstage with multiple underage fans on the band’s third studio album tour. Watkins had requested his own private dressing room away from the other five band members, where much of his abuse of children allegedly took place.

Joanne Mjadzelics, an ex-girlfriend of Watkins, recalls him displaying multiple graphic images with minors or drug paraphernalia as early as 2010. Appalled by the content, Mjadzelics had made multiple complaints with South Wales Police, though very little action was taken at the time.

It was only in 2012 that Watkins was arrested after the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home. A large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized. Analysis of seized equipment uncovered Watkins’s depraved behaviour.

