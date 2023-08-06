The Euphoria star Angus Cloud did not die by suicide, his mother reveals

Euphoria actor Angus Cloud's sudden death has sent shockwaves around the world. Angus, who was best known for playing the role of drug dealer Fezco in the critically acclaimed series Euphoria, died on July 31 at his home in Oakland, California. The exact cause of Angus' death has not been revealed yet, however, there have been several rumours that the actor died by suicide.

Days after his death, Angus' mother decided to speak out to clear up all the rumours that her son didn't die of suicide.

In the post shared on her Facebook account, Angus' mom, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin, wrote that her son "did not intend to end his life."

Further in the statement, she wrote that his son was deeply hurt after the sudden death of his father. The post reads: ''Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.''

''He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn't wake up.''

Further, in the post his mother mentioned that her son may have died of an overdose, but he never intended to take his life.

''We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion.''

Before his sudden death, Cloud posted a photo of his father on Instagram and wrote, "miss u breh." A source close to Cloud's family revealed to ET that the actor was battling severe suicidal thoughts after he returned from Ireland, where he buried his father.

Cloud's publicist shared the news of his death and revealed he died at his family home in Oakland, California.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," said a statement from Cloud's family.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement read. "We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Apart from Euphoria, Cloud acted in two films- North Hollywood and The Line.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE