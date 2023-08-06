Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada poor box office: 'Wouldn't do a remake again'

After months of release, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is reflecting on Shehzada's poor box office collection. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's superhit Telugu drama Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

With a budget of Rs 65 crore, the movie was able to make only Rs 47.43 crore at the box office.

Kartik's reaction to Shehzada's failure -

Kartik, who was riding high on success after giving blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa last year, recently reflected back on Shehzada's poor performance at the box office and what, according to him went wrong.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the actor said, "I think the biggest perspective that I got was that I would not do a remake, I would not do a remake film.''

Adding that this was his first remake movie, the actor said, ''This is actually the first time that I was doing, the first time that I was actually experiencing something, I was doing it on camera, on screen, so it was a different experience. While filming, I didn’t realise it, but I realised that later on that this was something that people have already seen and I don’t see them watching it again, spending money and going to the theatres to watch the same thing again. So I got a big perspective.''

He further added, "Because every now and then a remake arrives, you know, there’s a script, which is a remake. But I’ve decided that I would not enjoy it. I would not like to do something which somebody has done."

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie starred Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala in lead roles.

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film released on June 29 earned decent numbers at the box office hit.

WION's Pragati Awasthi gave Shehzada a mixed review. She wrote, "Despite presenting the remake as it is, Dhawan did a little tweaking with the plot. The narrative of the film is simple and runs smoothly mostly. Sometimes in between, the film goes haywire with some illogical and unnecessary story points, fight sequences, and dialogues. There are portions which slacken the pace of the film but ultimately Dhawan manages to get the attention of the audience back with humour, peppy songs, Kartik's swag, charm, and action sequences.

