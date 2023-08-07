Post Jubilee, Wamiqa Gabbi to star in Atlee and Murad Khetani’s next with Varun Dhawan

Wamiqa Gabbi had a fabulous start to the year with Jubilee, an OTT show that has helped cement her position as an actress to watch out for. Now, she is set to star opposite Varun Dhawan in Atlee and Murad Khetani’s next. The yet-to-be titled film, which has been generating immense buzz across social media platforms, is popularly referred to as #VD18 and is slated for release on 31st May 2024.

Written by the talented screenwriter Kalees, known for his critically acclaimed film Kee, the upcoming movie promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience. With such a power-packed combination of directorial brilliance, a stellar cast, and a compelling storyline, #VD18 is expected to be one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year 2024.

Wamiqa Gabbi expressed her excitement about the project, stating, "I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee”.

Other projects Wamiqa is a part of

Apart from this, Wamiqa is currently busy shooting for next in Budapest, and she awaits the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series titled Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley. She has another film titled Khufiya with Tabu. It’s directed by Vishal Bharadwaj and will stream on Netflix.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.