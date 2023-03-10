Batman: Caped Crusader gets greenlit for two seasons at Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime will now stream Batman: Caped Crusader after it was originally set at HBO Max. The streamer has given an order for two seasons. This switch happened after Warner Bros. Animation parent company Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped the show in August.

Batman: Caped Crusader will take the audiences back to the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series, which stands as a benchmark for the Dark Knight’s animated storytelling. Comic book scribe Ed Brubaker is among the creative team.

The animated series will mark a reunion for executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. The animated series hails from Bruce Timm, Abrams and Reeves and was sold to a streaming rival as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan to make money off selling content.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Abrams and Reeves said in a joint statement when Caped Crusader was first announced. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

The deal is yet to be formalised, hence no official word is out yet.

