Barack Obama shares his list of favourite films of 2021

Barack Obama has always expressed love for his films, documentaries and musicals and now he’s out with his list of favourites from 2021.

Looking back at the year that was, Barack shared a list of his favourite movies of 2021 on social. Earlier to this, he shared a list of books he enjoyed this year and has teased fans with an impending list of music he’s been hooked on.

His list of favourite films include Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing,’ Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog,’ Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of MacBeth’ and Mike Mills’ ‘C’mon, C’mon’. Spider-Man: No Way Home movie review: This one's for all the Spidey fans!

The list also includes ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ which won an Oscar for best supporting actor and best song this spring, but technically hit theaters in February.

Obama also listed ‘Pig’ that stars Nicholas Cage as did ‘Old Henry’, a low-budget with Tim Blake Nelson and Paul Schrader’s ‘The Card Counter.’

He also mentioned Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel,’ a historical epic that bombed at the box office. Obama selected a number of notable foreign-language titles, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car,’ a Japanese film about a widowed actor and the bond he strikes up with his chauffeur, as well as Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person in the World’ and Jasmila Žbanić’s ‘Quo Vadis, Aida,’ a 2020 Bosnian war film.

Sharing his list of films from 2021, Obama wrote, “Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.