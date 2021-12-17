Top 5 Most Viral Food Trends of 2021: The Year That Was

This year has been tough on many of us thanks to a constant threat posed by coronavirus that kept travel, entertainment and gatherings to a bare minimum. But there’s one thing that almost all would agree has kept us sane – food. People all over the world experimented with food the most this year and came out with some stunning food dishes that not only look appetising but are delicious and savoury.

Here we compile a list of Top 5 Most Viral Food Trends of 2021:

Baked Feta Pasta

Topping our list without any competition is Baked Feta Pasta that invokes a sense of hunger at the first look of the dish. With red cherry tomatoes layered on top of boiled pasta and a harmonious splurge of feta cheese on top – is what heavenly food is made of. Delectably decadent and simple, this food was in almost every foodie and food blogger’s list.

Pasta Chips

This food also involves pasta albeit differently. Unlike its much healthier version above, this one’s fried. You can cut the carbs by using the air frying method but we recommend the traditional method using oil. The best thing about this recipe is that it can be easily adapted to any noodles, sauces, cooking methods or ingredients. You can make this with whatever you have in the kitchen.

Baked Mac & Cheese

How often do we include Mac & Cheese in comfort food lists? Well, almost every time but this one is baked and has a totally different zing to it. It’s truly a one-pan dish where you can simply toss everything in a greased pan and switch on the oven. It serves well over planned dinners that will feast a large gathering.

Baked Oats

Humble oats gained recognition in 2021 when foodies started trying out different recipes with it – from overnight oats that can be eaten as a healthy breakfast option to baked oats that couple both as a breakfast option and dessert; there’s lots that can be done with these. We will, however, focus our attention on baked oats that look like cake, taste like cake but are extremely healthy. Replace flour with oats and use the other cake/brownie ingredients with a fruit acting as a sweetener and voila, you have your baked oats dish that has our vote.

Plant-based Milk Alternatives

Another thing that picked up majorly this year was plant-based alternatives to regular items like dairy products. People swapped milk for soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, oat milk and what not.