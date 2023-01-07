BAFTA Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', 'All that Breathes' longlisted

In the run-up to the awards season, which begins on next Tuesday with the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has become an unlikely frontrunner. The film was a big hit in its native country, India, but it was the overseas release and then the streaming release by Netflix that made it a worldwide phenomenon. It has scored two nominations in Golden Globe Awards, and is also expected to get Academy Awards nominations. Meanwhile, this NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan starrer is in the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) awards longlist in the 'Film Not in the English Language' category. Shaunak Sen's 'All that Breathes' has also entered the longlist.

Also on the long list are 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina, 1985', 'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close', 'Corsage', 'Decision To Leave', 'EO', 'Holy Spider', and 'The Quiet Girl'.

'RRR' follows two real-life revolutionaries who took on the might of the British Empire in the early 20th century. Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao) join forces in 1920 to fight the colonialists. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris were also in the cast of 'RRR'.

The Indian government chose Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' as an official entry for the Oscars in the 'Best Foreign Film' category, but that has not deterred Rajamouli and his backers in the US. They have become even more enthusiastic about the film's chances in major categories including Best Director and Best Picture.