SS Rajamouli’s Best Director acceptance speech for ‘RRR’ at New York Film Critics Circle goes viral

Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli who stunned worldwide audiences with ‘Baahubali’ and now ‘RRR’ captivated the crowd as he addressed them at the New York Film Critics Circle. He received the Best Director award for ‘RRR’. Taking to the stage, Rajamouli thanked his family, film’s cast and crew and the jury during his acceptance speech.

Rajamouli’s acceptance speech is now going viral. At the event, SS Rajamouli said, "Receiving this award from you is a great honour. I really appreciate it. You have honoured my whole cast and crew and have made a lot of people take notice of a small film from the south of India. Many people don't know that such a field exists but because of this, now I am sure many people will look at it."

He added, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did. The look on the audience's faces... It was pure joy, awe. We could look at their faces and know what they were thinking. Like 'what in the hell did we just witness!' This is exactly what I want from my audience... pure joy of watching the film in the theatre."

‘RRR’ has already started its round at the film festivals circuits. It has received love from fans in India and elsewhere and is now receiving awards and nominations at some of the most prestigious worldwide film award events including Oscars, Golden Globes and etc. Meanwhile, Rajamouli and the cast of the film including Ram Charan and Jr NTR will attend the Golden Globe awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 11. RRR has been nominated in 2 categories - for Best Foreign Film, and the film's track Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song.

Interestingly, Nattu Nattu from ‘RRR’ has also made it to the Oscars shortlist of the Best Original Song Category. The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.